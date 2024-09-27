Good Beer Guide 2025: here are the Whitby town pubs which feature in the new guide

CAMRA has just released its Good Beer Guide 2025, which is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals - Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

You can get detailed descriptions of what makes the Whitby area pubs in the guide so special by purchasing a copy.

The Good Beer Guide 2025 is out now – and is available to order now here.

Meanwhile, take a look through our photo gallery to see which pubs in Whitby town were championed in the latest guide.