Clockwise from left: The Good Beer Guide Emmerdale cover, Whitby micropubs Arch and Abbey, and Beer O'Clock.

Good Beer Guide 2025: here are the Whitby town pubs which feature in the new guide

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Sep 2024, 11:20 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 11:57 BST
The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide – labelled as “the definite beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints” is now on sale – and there are plenty of boozers in the Whitby area that feature.

CAMRA has just released its Good Beer Guide 2025, which is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals - Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

You can get detailed descriptions of what makes the Whitby area pubs in the guide so special by purchasing a copy.

The Good Beer Guide 2025 is out now – and is available to order now here.

Meanwhile, take a look through our photo gallery to see which pubs in Whitby town were championed in the latest guide.

2-4 Skinner Street, YO21 3AJ.

1. Arch and Abbey

2-4 Skinner Street, YO21 3AJ. Photo: Duncan Atkins

11 Flowergate, YO21 3BA.

2. Beer O'Clock

11 Flowergate, YO21 3BA. Photo: Duncan Atkins

91 Church Street, YO22 4BH.

3. Black Horse

91 Church Street, YO22 4BH. Photo: Duncan Atkins

18 Flowergate, YO21 3BA.

4. The Little Angel

18 Flowergate, YO21 3BA. Photo: Duncan Atkins

