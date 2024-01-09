Meadowfield Lodge care home. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Meadowfield Lodge, which is based on Meadowfield Road, was also graded as good in the five key areas of safety, effectiveness, caring, responsiveness and being well-led by inspectors, who visited the home on Tuesday, December 19.

The CQC inspection report, which was published this month, said: “Meadowfield Lodge is a residential care home providing personal care to up to 24 people.

"The service provides support to older people, some of whom may be living with dementia. At the time of our inspection there were 18 people using the service.

"We found that the risks to people were assessed and their safety monitored and managed.

"Sufficient numbers of suitable staff were available to meet people's needs. People were protected by the prevention and control of infection.

"Systems and processes were in place to safeguard people from abuse.

"Medicines were administered safely by trained and competent staff. Lessons learned were identified and improvements made when things went wrong.

"People received support to eat and drink, where necessary, and staff prompted people to eat and drink enough to maintain a balanced diet.

"Staff were trained and received additional training to support people's individual health conditions and needs.

"There was a strong staff team ethos, and staff worked consistently together to deliver effective care and support.

"People's health needs were recorded and monitored, and staff were vigilant in ensuring people received health professional visits and input when necessary.

“Residents were treated with kindness, respect and compassion. Staff understood people's emotional support needs and provided it.

"People were supported to express their views and were involved in making decisions about their care and support. Staff treated people with dignity, their privacy was respected, and their independence promoted.

“There was a clear vision for high-quality care in the home, led by the registered manager. The culture was positive, open and welcoming throughout."