Good samaritan pauses to extinguish lorry fire in Cloughton, Scarborough

A passer by came to the aid of a lorry driver whose vehicle caught fire in Cloughton on Wednesday.

Crews From Scarborough and Robin Hoods Bay attended reports of a fire to the brakes of a lorry at 8.04am on Wednesday (June 13).

The fire was out on arrival of the fire service due to it being dampened down by a passer by.

