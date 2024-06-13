Good samaritan pauses to extinguish lorry fire in Cloughton, Scarborough
A passer by came to the aid of a lorry driver whose vehicle caught fire in Cloughton on Wednesday.
Crews From Scarborough and Robin Hoods Bay attended reports of a fire to the brakes of a lorry at 8.04am on Wednesday (June 13).
The fire was out on arrival of the fire service due to it being dampened down by a passer by.
Crews checked over the vehicle using a thermal imaging camera to ensure its safety and advice was given.
