Government says ‘no plan’ to appoint dedicated minister for coastal communities

There are currently “no plans” to appoint a minister for coastal communities, according to the Government, despite calls for such a role to be created.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Parliament across the political spectrum have backed calls for the Government to create a ministerial position responsible for coastal communities.

In a House of Commons debate earlier this year, MPs said it was “time for bold action, not just warm words if we are to secure the future of our coastal communities for generations to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows calls from Scarborough and Whitby councillors for York and North Yorkshire’s elected Mayor David Skaith to ensure that coastal communities are a focus for his team with a dedicated officer.

On Monday, July 14, Alison Hume, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, asked Angela Rayner, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, if she would “have discussions with cabinet colleagues on the potential merits of creating a Minister for Coastal Communities to oversee a coastal strategy”.

Responding on the secretary of state’s behalf, Alex Norris MP, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Housing, Communities and Local Government, said: “There are no current plans to create a Minister for Coastal Communities.”

He added: “As minister for local growth, I am responsible for regional growth nationwide and recognise that coastal communities can make a contribution to growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Plan for Neighbourhoods will support regeneration across the country including in many of our cherished coastal communities.”

Commenting earlier this year on the proposal for a minister for coastal communities to be appointed, the LibDem MP for West Dorset, Edward Morello, said: “It’s time for a dedicated minister for coastal communities to ensure that our voices are heard in every Government decision.

“We deserve clean waters, thriving businesses, secure jobs, and infrastructure that meets our needs.”