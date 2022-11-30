Patients at some doctor’s surgeries along the Yorkshire Coast and in Ryedale have to wait far longer for appointments than at others, NHS figures show.

The data shows how many patients had to wait more than four weeks for an appointment at their local practice in October, revealing the strain many surgeries are under.

Across England, nearly half of appointments in October (49%) took place on the day they were booked, analysis of the NHS Digital data found.

However, 640,000 appointments - 3% of the total - took place more than 28 days later. This didn’t include appointments which are usually booked in advance, such as medication reviews.

And in some surgeries, the proportion of patients waiting more than four weeks was far higher.

Here are the percentage of appointments involving waits of more than 28 days of the 21 GP practices along the Yorkshire Coast and in Ryedale.

Practices which had fewer than 100 appointments in October have been omitted.

At Humber Primary Care, Bridlington, 24.2% of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

At Central Healthcare, Scarborough, 16.4% of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

At Hunmanby Surgery, Hunmanby, 14.2% of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.

At Derwent Practice, Malton, 9.4% of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked.