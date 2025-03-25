The Resolution Hotel in Whitby is on the market for £3.2million.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market the stylish Skinner Street hotel, which comprises 38 letting bedrooms including 10 individually designed and spacious suites, spread across five floors.

The hotel is also home to bar and restaurant The Vault which serves 50 covers and is open to the public as well as hotel guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant is regularly fully booked and receives strong customer reviews.

Aerial view of the Resolution Hotel in Whitby, on the market for £3.2m. courtesy Christie & Co

The Grade II listed building has recently undergone significant refurbishment and is presented to an excellent standard throughout.

The hotel is surrounded by a variety of shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, and just 200m from Whitby harbour, the focal point of the town.

Mark Worley, Director Hotels at Christie & Co, the company managing the sale, said: “It is rare for a hotel to come to the market in Whitby, especially one of such magnitude and prominence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The owner has invested heavily in the refurbishment with considerable and very recent remodelling and upgrading of suites, bedrooms and The Vault bar/restaurant.

A nautical themed room at the Resolution Hotel in Whitby. courtesy Christie & Co

"As a result, trade and profits have increased to very healthy levels, along with customer experience and reputation.

"This is a great opportunity for a new owner operator to reap the further rewards of our seller client’s financial outlay and to purchase a hotel in a hugely popular location.”

The hotel freehold is on the market with an asking price of £3.2m.

Visit: https://www.christie.com/5444115/ if you’d like to find out more.