Grade II listed Resolution Hotel in Whitby for sale for £3.2million
Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market the stylish Skinner Street hotel, which comprises 38 letting bedrooms including 10 individually designed and spacious suites, spread across five floors.
The hotel is also home to bar and restaurant The Vault which serves 50 covers and is open to the public as well as hotel guests.
The restaurant is regularly fully booked and receives strong customer reviews.
The Grade II listed building has recently undergone significant refurbishment and is presented to an excellent standard throughout.
The hotel is surrounded by a variety of shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, and just 200m from Whitby harbour, the focal point of the town.
Mark Worley, Director Hotels at Christie & Co, the company managing the sale, said: “It is rare for a hotel to come to the market in Whitby, especially one of such magnitude and prominence.
"The owner has invested heavily in the refurbishment with considerable and very recent remodelling and upgrading of suites, bedrooms and The Vault bar/restaurant.
"As a result, trade and profits have increased to very healthy levels, along with customer experience and reputation.
"This is a great opportunity for a new owner operator to reap the further rewards of our seller client’s financial outlay and to purchase a hotel in a hugely popular location.”
The hotel freehold is on the market with an asking price of £3.2m.
Visit: https://www.christie.com/5444115/ if you’d like to find out more.
