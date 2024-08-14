Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The community of Filey is about to re-open its hub of compassion and support as YMCA proudly announces the grand re-opening of its charity shop.

The refreshed and expanded store has been a firm favourite, located within the station shops and YMCA was proud to invest, renewing its commitment to fostering community wellbeing.

The latest charity shop will offer a wide array of high-quality, affordable items including clothing and accessories, bric-a-brac, books, entertainment, childrenswear and toys.

The driving force behind the decision to expand the charity shop is a testament to the community’s generosity and unwavering support to making a difference in the lives of young people and families in need.

YMCA has announces the grand re-opening of its charity shop in Filey.

The shop aims to create a cycle of generosity that will benefit the entire community - starting with YMCA Yorkshire Coast, which is working in collaboration with the YMCA Filey store.

YMCA Yorkshire Coast, which is based in Scarborough and includes the YMCA Theatre, receives a share of the income from the shop as well as space for expanding our reach.

Liam Downey, Chief Executive at YMCA Yorkshire Coast, said: “We believe in the power of community and the impact it can have on the lives of individuals.

"Our charity shops are not just a retail space; they are a vehicle for positive change.

"Through donations and volunteer support, we can amplify our efforts and reach even more people who may be facing challenges.”

The grand re-opening celebration is on Wednesday August 21 at 2pm.

YMCA is also seeking volunteers to join the team.

Contact Rachel, Store Manager, at [email protected] for more information on how to donate, volunteer or get involved.