Grand reopening of YMCA charity shop in Filey
The refreshed and expanded store has been a firm favourite, located within the station shops and YMCA was proud to invest, renewing its commitment to fostering community wellbeing.
The latest charity shop will offer a wide array of high-quality, affordable items including clothing and accessories, bric-a-brac, books, entertainment, childrenswear and toys.
The driving force behind the decision to expand the charity shop is a testament to the community’s generosity and unwavering support to making a difference in the lives of young people and families in need.
The shop aims to create a cycle of generosity that will benefit the entire community - starting with YMCA Yorkshire Coast, which is working in collaboration with the YMCA Filey store.
YMCA Yorkshire Coast, which is based in Scarborough and includes the YMCA Theatre, receives a share of the income from the shop as well as space for expanding our reach.
Liam Downey, Chief Executive at YMCA Yorkshire Coast, said: “We believe in the power of community and the impact it can have on the lives of individuals.
"Our charity shops are not just a retail space; they are a vehicle for positive change.
"Through donations and volunteer support, we can amplify our efforts and reach even more people who may be facing challenges.”
The grand re-opening celebration is on Wednesday August 21 at 2pm.
YMCA is also seeking volunteers to join the team.
Contact Rachel, Store Manager, at [email protected] for more information on how to donate, volunteer or get involved.