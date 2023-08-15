The day will open with a performance by the ladies themselves at 11am and there will be stalls-a-plenty, a car boot, bbq, tombolas, childrens rides, bouncy castle, beat the goalie, tug of war, open mike, dancers, birds of prey, displays, and much, much more!The event will also see the launch of the 2024 ‘Ladies in Pink’ calendar, which is certain to raise a few eyebrows!The outdoor events will draw to a close with a finale performance from the ladies at 4pm, before three professional singers take to the stage to round the day off.