Grand Summer Fair to take place at Cayton Playing Fields this weekend

A Grand Summer Fair will be held at Cayton Playing Fields this weekend to raise money for two cancer charities.
By Louise Perrin
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:43 BST

Hosted by ‘The Ladies in Pink’, who last year performed the Ladies Real Monty, the summer gala will take place from 11am-4pm on Sunday, August 20.

The event aims to raise money for charities Breast Cancer Care and Prostate Care.

The day will open with a performance by the ladies themselves at 11am and there will be stalls-a-plenty, a car boot, bbq, tombolas, childrens rides, bouncy castle, beat the goalie, tug of war, open mike, dancers, birds of prey, displays, and much, much more!The event will also see the launch of the 2024 ‘Ladies in Pink’ calendar, which is certain to raise a few eyebrows!The outdoor events will draw to a close with a finale performance from the ladies at 4pm, before three professional singers take to the stage to round the day off.