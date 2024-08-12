Grand Summer Fayre to take place at Cayton Playing Fields to raise money for cancer charities

The Ladies in Pink at the 2023 Summer Fayre - Image: Paul Calvert

Cancer charity fundraising group, The Ladies in Pink, will host a Grand Summer Fayre in Cayton on Sunday, August 18.

The fayre will see the return of the Cayton Prince and Princess competition, open to children aged 10 and under, which will be judged by Sir Robert and Lady Maureen Goodwill.

The Ladies in Pink are a group of breast cancer survivors and their friends, who originally banded together to perform the Ladies Real Monty in a bid to raise funds for cancer charities.

Their fundraising efforts have included (among other things) a charity ball, (tasteful) naked calendar and the Grand Summer Fayre, which is now in its second year.

Having fun at the 2023 fayre - Image: Paul Calvert

To date, they have raised more than £40,000.

This year’s summer fayre will feature singers, craft stalls, a BBQ, fairground rides, bouncy castle, children’s entertainment, displays, tombolas, raffles and plenty of cake.

Entertainment on the day will include performances from Anne Taylor’s Academy of Dance, Exleys Studio, Y Harmonise Singers, singers Henry Ware and Jess Nalton, and Nikki Noo Zumba.

There will be HPP party dances for the kids, a game show, and several brave men will raise money for the cause by having their legs waxed.

This year's summer fayre will take place on Sunday, August 18 - Image: Paul Calvert

Craft stalls, charity stalls and table tops are still available, contact [email protected] or visit The Ladies In Pink Fund Raisers/Events page on Facebook.

The fun starts at 11am and the event runs until 4pm when the Pinkies Music Festival takes over with live local bands until the early evening to round off the day with a dance and a drink.