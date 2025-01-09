Grant support provided for North Yorkshire victims of Storm Darragh floods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In response to the devastating flooding caused by Storm Darragh, crucial financial support has been provided to affected households in North Yorkshire, thanks to Two Ridings Community Foundation.

To date, the foundation has distributed grants to 38 households affected by the floods, helping families recover from the disruption caused by the storm during the holiday season.

Storm Darragh, which hit the region in early December, caused widespread flooding, particularly in the River Esk area near Whitby and Kirkbymoorside.

Residents faced severe challenges, with flooded homes and power outages affecting hundreds of families.

The River Esk burst its banks at Lealholm, near Whitby, during Storm Darragh. picture: North Yorkshire Weather Updates

While North Yorkshire Council quickly stepped in with immediate assistance, many people required financial support to replace damaged goods and begin the recovery process.

In response, Two Ridings Community Foundation – which acts as a bridge between donors and community organisations needing funding – launched a Flood Disaster Fund to support those impacted by the storm.

The foundation received 38 applications from households - and grants have been issued to all eligible applicants.

Despite the Christmas break, the foundation’s team went above and beyond, logging in on December 23 and 30 to process 10 applications and ensure people received vital funds during the festive period.

Celia McKeon, Chief Executive at Two Ridings, said: “We knew the importance of helping our community during the Christmas period.

"As soon as the floods were evident, we reached out to the North Yorkshire Council to understand what was needed.

"Our team quickly set up a disaster recovery system to ensure funds were delivered promptly, working closely with the team at North Yorkshire Council who helped residents on the front line.

"We are incredibly proud of the staff who took the time over the Christmas break to make sure families received assistance when they needed it most.”

Several grant recipients have already expressed their gratitude.

Each year, Two Ridings Community Foundation provides approximately £2m in funding to more than 500 community organisations, helping to support vulnerable residents across the region.

The foundation’s response to the floods is a prime example of their commitment to being there for local people during times of crisis.

To contribute to the ongoing recovery efforts and help communities in North and East Yorkshire, visit www.tworidingscf.org.uk to make a donation.