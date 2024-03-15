Grants available for hedgerows and dry stone walls in North York Moors National Park

A dry stone wall on the North York Moors.

The application window for the 2024 Traditional Boundary Fund is now open.

The scheme is designed to help farmers and landowners restore these essential features of the countryside, which provide a habitat for wildlife alongside containing livestock.

Both hedges and dry stone walls form an important part of the landscape and character of the North York Moors.

A dry stone wall on the North York Moors prior needing a rebuild.

Elspeth Ingleby, Senior Ecologist at the National Park Authority, said: “Hedgerows provide a home, corridor and important food-source for birds and wild pollinators, but they also help prevent soil erosion, capture and store carbon, reduce flood risk and lessen the amount of pollutants that enter rivers.

"And while dry stone walls might not seem like an obvious haven for wildlife, their nooks and crannies provide ideal microclimates for a wide range of plants and animals including insects, amphibians, reptiles and small mammals.”

The Traditional Boundary Fund (TBF) is aimed at boundaries in the North York Moors that aren’t already in receipt of funding from other sources and priority is given to boundaries with high visibility and historic or environmental interest.

The grants can be used to restore hedgerows using traditional methods such as laying and coppicing, as well as for planting new hedges and the repair or restoration of drystone walls.

Land Managers looking at carrying out larger scale boundary works can contact the National Park Authority to discuss the potential for separate, standalone projects.

Visit northyorkmoors.org.uk/tbf or email [email protected] for more.