Great Gale anniversary commemmorated with Bridlington Priory service
Townspeople and crew of the Bridlington RNLI gathered at Bridlington Priory Church over the weekend to mark the anniversary of the Great Gale.
Last year’s church service to mark the 150th anniversary had to be held virtually due to Covid restrictions, but the service returned to Bridlington Priory Church on Sunday (February 13).
The tragedy occurred on February 10, 1871, when a storm struck the East Yorkshire coast.
The Great Gale claimed at least 23 ships with the loss of some 70 lives.
Rev Matthew Pollard led the service and a wreath was laid by the Bridlington RNLI at the mass grave of some of the people whose lives were taken that dreadful day.
Steve Emmerson, Bridlington RNLI Coxswain, said: “Lifeboat Stations are built on the achievements of those who have gone before: it is essential that we remember them and reflect on their contribution to Saving Lives at Sea. Never more so than on this day.”