Great Gale anniversary commemmorated with Bridlington Priory service

The Great Gale commemoration service was conducted by Rev Matthew Pollard. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

Last year’s church service to mark the 150th anniversary had to be held virtually due to Covid restrictions, but the service returned to Bridlington Priory Church on Sunday (February 13).

The tragedy occurred on February 10, 1871, when a storm struck the East Yorkshire coast.

The Great Gale claimed at least 23 ships with the loss of some 70 lives.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rev Matthew Pollard led the service and a wreath was laid by the Bridlington RNLI at the mass grave of some of the people whose lives were taken that dreadful day.