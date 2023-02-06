Great Gale commemoration takes place at Fishermen's Monument in Flamborough

Wreaths were laid by Councillor Vic Leppington on behalf of the Flamborough Parish Council and by John Stephenson, retired fisherman, on behalf of the Flamborough Fishermen's Memorial Group.

A short eulogy was read by Paul Arro and the song 'Two Brothers' was performed by its writer David Swann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On February 5, 1909, the two fishing cobles Gleaner and Two Brothers were lost just off the North Landing and six Flamborough fishermen perished.

The service took place on the 114th anniversary of the disaster

John Cross (44) and his two sons Robert (19) and Richard (17) of the coble Gleaner together with Melchior Chadwick (37), George Gibbon (34) and Tom Leng Major (18) of the coble Two Brothers were lost.

On February 5, 1909, the two fishing cobles Gleaner and Two Brothers were lost just off the North Landing and six Flamborough fishermen perished

A short eulogy was read by Paul Arro and the song 'Two Brothers' was performed by its writer David Swann.