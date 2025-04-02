Great North Air Ambulance launches public appeal to help keep £25,000-a-day service going

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy helicopter emergency medical service which responded to more than 2,000 call-outs last year is appealing for the public to help raise the funds needed to keep them operational.

A large percentage of the incidents were traumatic and medical cardiac arrests, followed by road traffic collisions, assaults, and falls from a significant height.

This was one of their busiest years on record, and it is expected that the charity will respond to a similar number of incidents in 2025, but this is only possible with the help of the public, organisations and supporters in our region.

The Great North Air Ambulance critical care team.

An appeal has been launched focusing on the whole team that supports the whole charity.

The generous donations of their public and their partners contribute at least 25% of the charity’s annual income which is essential to keep the life-saving service running.

Joe Garcia, interim chief executive officer at GNAAS, said: “The past few years have been challenging for GNAAS, and as time goes on, our aircraft are aging and the cost of running this service is increasing, while charitable support across all charities is dropping.

“In 2024 we were predicted to run at a deficit and go into our limited reserves just to keep us flying, and we don’t want history to repeat itself.

“When our critical care team attends an incident, trauma patients have at least a 37% higher chance of surviving at 30 days compared to standard emergency care.

“Over five in every 100 of our patients have been classed as unexpected survivors, which means statistically, with the injuries they’ve sustained, they were unlikely to survive without the interventions of our pre-hospital emergency medicine specialists.

"This highlights how vital our service is and why we need to rely on the ongoing support of the public.”

Joe added: “For GNAAS’ future to be brighter, more sustainable and remain operational we need to be able to raise enough funds to keep our charity functioning at peak performance, which is currently £9.3m a year, or just over £25,200 for every day of the year.”

Visit gna.as/appeal2025 to find out more about the appeal.