Great North Run success for Derwent Valley BRIDGE Library's John Fortnum
John Fortnum, 70, completed the half marathon in 3 hours 7 minutes and 24 seconds, and smashed his fundraising target by doing so, raising £685 for Derwent Valley BRIDGE Community Library.
Mr Fortnum said: “A massive thank you to everyone who sponsored me. The weather was a real challenge but I am particularly proud of the fact that I came in 166 in the over 70s category.
“These much needed funds will be put towards the library running costs, which currently stand at approximately £10,000 a year.”
A spokesperson for the library said: “If you would like to set up your own fundraising event for the library you can easily choose the library as your selected charity on Just Giving at https://www.justgiving.com/derwentvalleybridge.
“Alternatively, if you would prefer to make a cash donation or have a fundraising idea you would like share, please pop into the library and see us.”
