Great North Run success for Derwent Valley BRIDGE Library's John Fortnum

John Fortnum

A Scarborough man is celebrating after completing his 35th Great North Run.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Fortnum, 70, completed the half marathon in 3 hours 7 minutes and 24 seconds, and smashed his fundraising target by doing so, raising £685 for Derwent Valley BRIDGE Community Library.

Mr Fortnum said: “A massive thank you to everyone who sponsored me. The weather was a real challenge but I am particularly proud of the fact that I came in 166 in the over 70s category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These much needed funds will be put towards the library running costs, which currently stand at approximately £10,000 a year.”

A spokesperson for the library said: “If you would like to set up your own fundraising event for the library you can easily choose the library as your selected charity on Just Giving at https://www.justgiving.com/derwentvalleybridge.

“Alternatively, if you would prefer to make a cash donation or have a fundraising idea you would like share, please pop into the library and see us.”