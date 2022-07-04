Great Scott – popular poet and performer to host free event at Bridlington Central Library

Catherine will be reading a selection of previously popular poems and introducing new work from her new book ‘Empty Buses’, written during the pandemic.
She will be at the King Street library on Thursday, October 6 at 2pm.
The event is free of charge and people should contact the library in question for details of admission.
Catherine is a highly regarded performance poet and playwright who is well known and very popular across Hull and the East Riding.
She performs regularly at events across the region, from the East Riding Festival of Words to guest poet at ‘The Ropery’ in Barton. She also shares her love of the written word by delivering poetry workshops in local schools and to the wider public.
Catherine has written three poetry compilations; ‘A Woman with a View’, ‘Add Verse to Therapy’ and ‘The Brazen Maiden from Hull’.
A spokesperson said: “She has been described as ‘Hull’s answer to Pam Ayres’ and expresses her feelings and observations of life through poetry, embroidering the truth to add a bit of comedy.”