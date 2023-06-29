Great Seaside Vintage Fair set to return to Whitby Pavilion for 13th year

The fair, which features more than 40 stalls of vintage fashion and vintage homewares from the 1920s to the 1980s, will be held in the venue’s Northern Lights suite.

There will be stock ranging from Art Deco fashion to 1980s jewellery and all the frocks, hats, handbags and swimsuits in between, plus mid-Century to industrial furniture, lighting, toys, haberdashery, homewares and antiques and collectables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Caroline Brown from Rose & Brown Vintage said: “These seaside events are a ‘vintage fair with a sea view’ – held in Whitby and lasting a whole weekend, they are popular with stallholders and customers alike.

Whitby Pavilion is to host The Great Seaside Vintage Fair on July 15 and 16.

“The magical atmosphere of Whitby really adds to the buzz and vibrancy of these fairs, and each time we put together a diverse, quality mix of stallholders that really works in this setting.

"It’s an event that covers the whole spectrum of genuine vintage, and because it is on both days of the weekend it means you can really soak up the seaside atmosphere and spend proper time hunting the fair for exciting vintage finds.

“The Great Seaside Vintage Fair is an extra excuse to spend a day (or two) in Whitby if you live further afield, and it’s a lovely event which celebrates the beautiful setting, and offers fun vintage bargains for your home or wardrobe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad