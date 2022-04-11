‘Great turnout’ at Sci-Fi Scarborough as it returned to town after three years

The event, which allows fans to immerse themselves in all things Sci-Fi, returned to Scarborough Spa this weekend for the first time in three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The convention meant fans got to interact with actors from the films, browse sci-fi memorabilia and comic books.

Guests included Julie Dawn Cole, who played Veruca Salt in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Mike Fielding, who played Naboo in The Mighty Boosh and Dean Andrews, stared in Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes.

Members of Cosplay groups gathered at Sci-Fi Scarborough for pictures with fans.

Fans also got to have pictures with members of Cosplay groups who were dressed up as classic characters from Star Wars, Doctor Who and Judge Dredd.

Steve Dickinson, the event organiser, said: “It was fantastic to be back after three years with no actual live show. We did a couple online in 2020 and 2021, but you kind of forget how amazing it is, and how phenomenal the turnout can be. We had a really, really great turnout on Saturday. It was one of the best Saturdays we've ever had at Sci-Fi Scarborough in the nine years we've been around.

“Everyone that was involved with the event worked really, really hard. All from the costuming group, to the traders, to the Spa staff, to our team, hospitality team and the event team, everyone worked their socks off and put on probably the best Sci-Fi Scarborough show yet, which is saying something because we've had some great shows in the past.”

The Mayor and Town Crier opened the convention at Scarborough Spa, and in the town centre residents got to have pictures with four famous on-screen cars.

These included the DeLorean from Back to the Future and Ecto-1 from 1984's cult hit Ghostbusters.

Mr Dickinson added: “There’s been great feedback on social media over the weekend. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have been going bonkers. We had Scarborough Council assist with some promotion this year. We had the vehicles in the town centre and I would send in costumers from here in cars to patrol around and hand out flyers to tell everyone about the event.

“There's a local cosplay group called Black Sheep cosplay. The guy that runs it just builds huge suits from films, TV and video games. He's been doing one big build every year for Sci-Fi Scarborough since we started and this year he brought all nine builds and put a team together and had them out patrolling around.

“That was a real standout moment for me when I saw them all. Everyone just worked so hard and made it a success.”