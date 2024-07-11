Great Yorkshire Show 2024: 17 photos from day three of England’s premier agricultural event

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell made his first visit to the showground in Harrogate, as did new Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed OBE MP, and Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner as part of the new Government following last week’s General Election.

Adam Henson took to the cattle rings before heading for the chat show on the Vertu Motors GYS Stage and seeing the sheepdog trials, while Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz also made an appearance, as well as farming influencer Joe Seels.

A YAS Award was presented to Michael Warren, who has been stewarding at the Great Yorkshire Show for an incredible 66 years.

Charles Mills, show director, said: “It was a pleasure to host the Archbishop who made his first visit – hopefully the first of many!

“We were also delighted to host the new Secretary of State, Steve Reed OBE MP and Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner, who could connect with farmers and farming bodies like the NFU, CLA, RABI and our Future Farmers to start the conversation about the future of farming.

“Today has also underlined how the many issues being tackled in the rural sector are being handled in some very creative ways, from conservation and sustainability to food production and education.”

Here is a selection of photos from day three of the show.

Mary Elliott, of Barnsley, having a great time at the show

Henrietta Jarvis, aged 20, of Boroughbridge, taking part in the early morning job of mucking out at the Great Yorkshire Show

Gracie Arnold and Sean Mitchell, from Grassknop Farm near Skelton in Cumbria, washing down one of their Limousins cattle ahead of today's show

Summer Ali, aged 14, of Bradford, exercising 15 year old Fell Pony Summerhouse Don