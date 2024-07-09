Great Yorkshire Show 2024: 18 photos of crowds braving heavy rain on opening day

By Dominic Brown
Published 9th Jul 2024, 18:14 BST
Heavy rain didn’t dampen spirits as visitors braved the downpours on the opening day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2024.

Despite the wet weather creating muddy conditions at the showground in Harrogate, there was still lots to enjoy as the annual agricultural showcase returned for its 165th event.

Here is a selection of photos from day one.

The show runs until Friday, July 12.

Tom Kitching, sheltering from the rain while holding a pedigree Limousin from Mountainstorm Limousins at Halifax owned by A J Atkins at Masons Green Farm

Tom Kitching, sheltering from the rain while holding a pedigree Limousin from Mountainstorm Limousins at Halifax owned by A J Atkins at Masons Green FarmPhoto: James Hardisty

Umbrellas at the ready on day one of the Great Yorkshire Show

Umbrellas at the ready on day one of the Great Yorkshire ShowPhoto: Simon Hulme

Benjamin Brook, aged six, from Camblesforth hugs his Lincoln Longwool Skylark Orange at the show

Benjamin Brook, aged six, from Camblesforth hugs his Lincoln Longwool Skylark Orange at the showPhoto: Simon Hulme

Visitors to the show try to avoid the puddles while walking around the showground

Visitors to the show try to avoid the puddles while walking around the showgroundPhoto: James Hardisty

