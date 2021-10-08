The Great Yorkshire Show at the Harrogate Showground

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society has announced that the Great Yorkshire Show will continue as a four-day event.

A raft of changes were implemented at this year’s show due to Covid 19 regulations.

Some of these were very successful so after consulting with members, visitors, livestock and trade exhibitors, it has been decided to keep them in place.

This includes running the Show over four days, from Tuesday July 12 to Friday July 15, 2022.

There will be a limit on attendance each day to ensure attendees have a relaxed and enjoyable experience and membership numbers will also be capped.

Tickets will be sold in advance only and they will go on sale from Monday November 1.

The daily programme of events is still to be finalised but will be made public early next year.

Nigel Pulling Chief Executive of the Society said: “The pandemic forced us to change the way we did things at the Show and there was not one section of the Great Yorkshire Show that was unchanged.

"This pressed a reset button on our whole operations and some of these changes were so successful, they are here to stay.

“Spreading the event over four days was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from our exhibitors, visitors and staff.

"Visitors felt that more space to navigate the showground made their whole show experience more enjoyable, while for exhibitors; four days and shorter hours meant they felt less pressurised.

“We look forward to organising and delivering a fantastic Great Yorkshire Show in 2022, which we hope will be our best yet.”