Gregg Wallace in Scarborough to film an episode of Inside the Factory for the BBC

The presenter shared a photo on his Instagram page two nights ago of a view of the Spa and South Bay, and another last night.

He has been staying at The Crown Spa Hotel on South Cliff and filming in one of the factories in Scarborough.

Speaking to his 139 thousand followers on his Instagram story yesterday he said: "I am having fun at this factory, I must admit. I can't show you, it's a different kind of Inside the Factory, we've done three different ones and it is great fun."

Gregg Wallace. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Though the location of the factory has not been revealed it is thought to be one of the larger plants in Eastfield.

The BBC2 programme has been running since 2015.

Its early series focussed on food manufacturing factories such as Kingsmill, Heinz and Walkers but in recent years it has included more diverse products including mattresses, wax jackets and pencils.

Mr Wallace also praised the Crown Spa Hotel via his social media, saying: "I want to do a shoutout to the Crown Spa Hotel in Scarborough, you've been great. Honestly a lovely, lovely hotel and I would like to visit again."

This morning he shared that he had spent an hour in the gym and had been for a walk through South Cliff gardens.

Streaming live shots of South Bay as he walked through the gardens he said he would 'miss this'.

Mr Wallace thanked the hotel once again this morning. He said: "Thank you very much, I've had a lovely stay and I want to come back here."

A few hours ago he was back filming in the unnamed factory and said "I can't wait for you to see this, I really can't."