Grosmont road to remain closed after bus collided with bridge and fell into river

The scene of the crash at Grosmont, near Whitby - Image courtesy Mike Tindall

Front Street in Grosmont could be subject to restrictions for 18 months after an Arriva bus collided with a bridge and fell into the river below.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The single decker bus crashed off bridge down a 30ft embankment into the River Esk at around 1.40pm on Saturday (August 3).

Ambulance, fire and rescue and coastguard teams attended the scene along with the police to bring the occupants of the bus to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following initial reports on the North Yorkshire Police website that there had been five people on the bus, this number has now been revised to two.A spokesperson for Arriva Yorkshire said: “One passenger was on board the bus at the time and went to hospital, having suffered an injury.“The driver suffered minor injuries and was examined by ambulance staff at the scene.“An investigation into this incident is ongoing.”

The damage caused to the bridge in Grosmont - Image: Robert Townsend

The scene was clear by 10pm on Saturday following the recovery of the bus using a crane.

The road remains closed.

North Yorkshire Council’s highways department has put in place a temporary prohibition of traffic order which will be in effect until February 4, 2026.

The order reads: “No vehicle shall use Front Street, Grosmont for a temporary period from August 5 2024 to August 24 2024 (subject to access to premises), because of damage to bridge following vehicle damage - inspection

The scene of the crash at Grosmont, near Whitby - Image courtesy Mike Tindall

and repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This restriction will be followed by a further restriction until February 4 2026.

“The closure period will only apply as indicated by the placing of traffic signs and a local alternative route will also be signed on site where appropriate.”