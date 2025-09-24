Groundbreaking new scheme in Scarborough unveils Community Champions

A groundbreaking new scheme in Scarborough has unveiled its Community Champions

A groundbreaking new scheme offering unsung heroes support from local leisure facilities in North Yorkshire has announced its successful applicant.

Everyone Active, which runs Scarborough Sports Village in partnership with North Yorkshire Council, launched Community Champions to support projects which are tackling local issues and changing lives.

People involved in mentoring, promoting health and wellbeing, supporting inclusivity or leading environmental or cultural projects were encouraged to apply.

The award-winning operator wants to play its part in building stronger communities and recognising the dedication of those who go above and beyond.

The successful applicant was Weaponness Valley Community Group (WVCG), which meets monthly to discuss issues affecting the local community and devises projects to improve the area.

WVCG will secure valuable use of meeting room space within Scarborough Sports Village, to help them carry out their work.

Everyone Active will raise awareness of this work to strengthen connections, encourage civic engagement and foster a culture of giving back.

WVCG is also eligible to be shortlisted for the annual Everyone Active Champions Awards.

Peter Smith, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are hugely excited to support Weaponness Valley Community Group, which we hope will make a real difference.

“We want to highlight the work of everyday heroes who are changing people’s lives and inspiring others to make a positive impact in their communities.

“Weaponness Valley Community Group is the perfect fit for us and we are delighted to welcome them into the Community Champions fold.”

Everyone Active also runs the Sporting Champions scheme, which empowers aspiring athletes to achieve their full potential through access to state-of-the-art training facilities and invaluable mentoring support from Olympians and Paralympians.