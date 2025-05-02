Groundbreaking scheme to celebrate Community Champions in Whitby, Scarborough and Ryedale

A groundbreaking new scheme is celebrating community champions.

Unsung heroes making a difference across North Yorkshire are being urged to step forward for a groundbreaking new scheme offering free access to local leisure facilities.

Everyone Active, which runs Scarborough Sports Village, Pindar Leisure Centre, Whitby Leisure Centre, Ryedale Swim and Fitness Centre, Ryedale Sports Centre and Derwent Swim and Fitness Centre in partnership with North Yorkshire Council, wants to support projects which are tackling local issues and changing lives.

The award-winning operator has launched its Community Champions scheme, with the aim of building stronger communities and recognising the dedication of those who go above and beyond.

People involved in mentoring, promoting health and wellbeing, supporting inclusivity or leading environmental or cultural projects are being encouraged to apply.

It can be a charitable initiative or a project that is small or targeted.

Successful applicants will secure valuable use of facilities within their local leisure centres, to help them carry out these projects and Everyone Active will raise awareness of this work.

Those selected for the Community Champions scheme are also in with a chance of being shortlisted for the Champions Awards in autumn of this year.

Meanwhile, Everyone Active is also poised to launch its all-new Colleague Champions scheme, which will recognise and reward Everyone Active employees who consistently go above and beyond in their roles.

Applications for both Community Champions and Colleague Champions close on June 2.

Visit the Champions website at www.ea-champions.com to apply.

Peter Smith, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We want to highlight the work of everyday heroes who are changing people’s lives and inspiring others to make a positive impact in their communities.”