Group threatens peaceful protest as Whitby Railway Station car park bans motorcyclists

Motorcyclists have been banned from the Whitby Railway Station car park, sparking fears that it could cause long-term harm to businesses in the town centre.

A sign has been put up at the entrance to the car park, off Langborne Road, stating ‘No motorcycle parking in this car park’ and that unauthorised parking will result in a £50 penalty fee.

The move has been branded as “discrimination” by Richard Suddaby, branch and political rep of the York and North Yorkshire Motorcycle Action Group (MAG).

He said: “In a time where there is a conscious effort to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality, of which motorcycles have proven to reduce, this action of banning motorcycles only promotes the use of single occupant cars wishing to use the rail network.

“For decades, motorcycle users have flocked to Whitby, particularly this car park because of the Whistlestop Cafe and surrounding businesses.

“I have written to Northern Rail – if they don’t reply within 14 days or realise their actions are discriminatory, then our organisation will be holding a peaceful demonstration.”

Gemma and Paul Lonsdale, who run the Whistlestop Cafe, said in a Facebook post that the signage was out of their control.

"We are gutted that this has happened and unfortunately there is nothing we can do,” they said.

"Northern Rail own the car park so it’s their decision.

"It was a complete shock to us!

“I hope that you still come in the cafe to see us as we have made some good friends over the many years with the bikers.

“We are still open every day as normal and will still be opening late certain nights in the warmer months as before.

“We are still gobsmacked with it and gutted to be honest.”

Gemma added that the bikers – who have been meeting regularly in the car park for years on a Thursday night – had become an attraction in their own right, with visitors coming to see them with their children.

"If you had an allocated bay area with a small fee you could do something,” she said.

"Where are they going to park now?

"It’s going to cause chaos in the town.

"It’s been a Whitby thing for years and a Thursday night tradition.

"In the summer we do a lot of trade from the bikers and the majority are no hassle whatsoever.

"It will affect a lot of businesses.”