Groups and businesses urged to set out a stall and support this year’s Bridlington Lions Carnival

Expressions of interest regarding stalls, rides, and attractions are now being encouraged from all parties as Bridlington Lions Club members plan to make the event a complete success.

They are busy preparing for the annual Carnival Fun Day which takes place along the cliff top between Limekiln Lane and Sewerby.

This year’s carnival will be held on Sunday, August 7.

Last year’s carnival raised thousands of pounds for local charities and saw people visit in droves following the event’s enforced break due to the Covid restrictions.

The popular charity fundraiser hosted a variety of stalls along with a range of refreshments and lots of different activities.

There was also a huge classic cars display, Punch and Judy show, and entertainment on the main stage hosted by Bridlington Gold Radio.

Peter Jay, one of the carnival organisers, said: “This is the time to apply for stalls, etc, as the event is expected to be bigger than ever this year.

“In addition to the usual catering and bar facilities, the stage entertainment will feature the ever popular Sticklebricks band while Bridlington Gold Radio will be broadcasting from the stage and the new roadshow trailer.

“The Red Admirals Majorettes will be performing and children will be entertained by Billy Biscuit with a Punch and Judy show.

“We are anticipating the return of the classic cars and enquiries have been received from the American Car Club and the Historic Commercial Vehicles organisation.

“This all points to a very entertaining day and, in addition to the giant car boot sale on the adjoining land, should provide something for the whole family.

“As always the Lions promise that after the costs of the event are calculated, all the profits will be used for charitable purposes.”