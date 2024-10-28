GROW Scarborough wins Best Community Project at North Yorkshire Community Awards

Members of GROW Scarborough with the award (left to right): Alan Jay (Secretary), Darren Mancrief (Chairman), and Rob Franklin (Committee member).

A Scarborough community group that has helped to tackle loneliness by bringing people together with a shared love of gardening is among the organisations and volunteers that have been recognised for their huge contribution to society.

The GROW Scarborough initiative won best community project in the annual North Yorkshire Community Awards for its work to foster more social connections and improve mental health in one of the county’s most deprived areas.

Its members operate a seed hub based in the town’s library and hold community gardening sessions at The Street Community Garden.

Their work has also included donating fruit trees to local sites, creating a sensory garden for students with special educational needs and disabilities, and collaborating with other groups to expand community support.

The founder and chairman of GROW Scarborough, Darren Mancrief (right), promoting the seed hub project to visitors at Scarborough Library.

A total of 65 nominations for 43 different groups and individuals were made across three categories in this year’s Community Awards.

North Yorkshire Council’s chair, Cllr Roberta Swiers, said: “We are pleased to honour the organisations and individuals who make a difference in their communities, and congratulate the worthy winners.

“The annual awards offer an important opportunity to celebrate the unsung heroes who give up their time to support others. Many of these people have been doing so for decades and have created a lasting legacy where they live.”

The ceremony was held at the Wider Partnership Conference at the Pavilions of Harrogate on Friday, October 25.

The winners received £1,000 for the project, group or nominated relevant local charity in the case of the volunteer awards. Two runners-up in each category received £250.

The founder and chairman of GROW Scarborough, Darren Mancrief, said: “At The Street, we supply fresh and healthy produce to share in the community. We want to maximise the amount of food that we bring out of the site to prove that you don’t need to grow food miles away.

“Our intention is to bring the community closer together through the growing and sharing of food and skills. For me, it helps with my mental and physical health, gets me out of the house and with people I would never have met before.

“We are also excited about our seed hub project, in Scarborough Library, which we look to expand to Filey and Whitby so we can provide locally adapted seeds for people to grow for free.”

Other winners included the Samaritans of Harrogate and district volunteers, who were awarded Best Community Group and Alma Hodgson, from Sherburn, was named winner of the lifetime achievement award for devoting her life to volunteering. Having been involved in Sherburn Gala since it began in 1976, she is now chair of the Gala Committee, which also organises the town’s Christmas lights and tree, festive party, and Halloween disco.

Other Scarborough area groups to be recognised include; Active Filey which was named runner-up in the Best Community Project category, Scarborough group Closer Communities which was runner-up in the Best Community Group award and Next Steps Mental Health Resource Centre volunteers in Ryedale who were Highly Commended in same category.