Guide Dogs have issued an appeal for Bridlington volunteers to help a resident living with sight loss who has been waiting for a Sighted Guide for some time.

Guide Dogs is in particular looking for My Sighted Guide volunteers – this service enables people living with a vision impairment to do more of the things they love and explore new opportunities with a fully trained sighted guide.

By partnering up with a My Sighted Guide volunteer, they can get out and about and enjoy life’s pleasures with someone who shares their interests.

A Bridlington resident who is living with sight loss has been waiting for a My Sighted Guide for over 3 years. She has no one who can help her get out and about, which means she doesn't leave her flat very often.

This lady would like to visit shops and cafes in Bridlington and Scarborough, as well as trips to the theatre- all activities she could enjoy with the help of a volunteer.

Dave Ripley, My Sighted Guide Volunteer Experience Manager, said: “This is a really rewarding person-centred role. All it requires is a bit of time, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, patience and flexibility, and the willingness to undertake your role safely and effectively.

“Many of our Sighted Guide volunteers tell us how much this role has enriched their life – as a volunteer you really will be a huge part of the Guide Dogs family and will be supporting someone with sight loss in living the life they choose.”

Volunteers will undergo training and learn to safely guide someone with sight loss, navigating environments and building self-confidence – all while helping them to build self-confidence, increase social interaction and promote independence.

Volunteers must be able to give, on average, a few hours a week, and be aged 18 years old or over. This role also requires that you have an enhanced disclosure.

Guide Dogs is also in urgent need of volunteers such as a Group Coordinator, Deputy, and Treasure for the local Fundraising Group to ensure it can continue raising awareness and funds for the charity in the Bridlington area.