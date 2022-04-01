Guide Dogs charity in bid to start fundraising community in Bridlington
Guide Dogs, the charity providing mobility for the blind and partially sighted, is hoping to set up a fundraising community in Bridlington.
The organisation is looking for fundraisers, a merchandise coordinator, collection box coordinators, treasurer and a group coordinator.
A spokesman said: “Fundraising is more than just shaking a bucket... we attend fetes, fairs, promotion events, hold tea parties, run quizzes and so much more.
“Join us, have fun and make a difference while enhancing your skills and CV.
“We’re so grateful for any time you can give us, whether it’s months, days, or hours.
“However, if you choose to get involved, you’ll be making a real difference.
“We need your help to enable more blind and partially sighted people to enjoy the same freedom of movement as everyone else.”
Email [email protected], call 07464 511436, or visit the www.guidedogs.org.uk website to find out more information.