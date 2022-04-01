Guide Dogs charity in bid to start fundraising community in Bridlington

Guide Dogs is looking for fundraisers, a merchandise coordinator, collection box coordinators, treasurer and a group coordinator.

The organisation is looking for fundraisers, a merchandise coordinator, collection box coordinators, treasurer and a group coordinator.

A spokesman said: “Fundraising is more than just shaking a bucket... we attend fetes, fairs, promotion events, hold tea parties, run quizzes and so much more.

“Join us, have fun and make a difference while enhancing your skills and CV.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re so grateful for any time you can give us, whether it’s months, days, or hours.

“However, if you choose to get involved, you’ll be making a real difference.

“We need your help to enable more blind and partially sighted people to enjoy the same freedom of movement as everyone else.”