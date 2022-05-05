Guide Dogs charity’s appeal for My Sighted Guide volunteers in Bridlington

Guide Dogs for the Blind is currently recruiting My Sighted Guide volunteers in the Bridlington area.

The My Sighted Guide scheme is a service that allows volunteers to become sighted guides.

Any potential volunteers will undergo training and learn to safely guide someone with sight loss, navigating environments while building self-confidence.

They will provide sighted guide assistance on a regular basis to people living with sight loss and be matched with a suitable partner.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer will need to undertake all elements of My Sighted Guide training, which will take approximately two days.

Guide Dogs volunteering coordinator Linda Conway said: “We have an individual in Bridlington waiting for partnerships. We are really in need of this role now we are open to volunteer face to face again.

“People must be able to give – on average – a few hours a week and be aged 18 years old or over. This role requires that you have an enhanced disclosure.

“You will receive full training and support, and travel expenses will be paid.”