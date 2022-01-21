Guide Dogs for the Blind looking to recruit volunteers in Bridlington
The Guide Dogs for the Blind charity is appealing for volunteers in Bridlington to help visually impaired individuals.
The volunteers would support a person with sight loss to get out and about in their local community, building self-confidence, increasing social interaction, and promoting independence.
A spokesman said: “We rely on volunteers to help us improve the lives of people with sight loss. Ideally people will have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the confidence to use them when support is required. They must be able to give – on average – a few hours a week and be aged 18 years old or over.
“This role has the equivalent of two days of training, which can be flexible around your requirements, and then you’ll be ready to go!”
Email [email protected] for further information.