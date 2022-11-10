Guide Dogs urgently needs volunteers from the Bridlington community to support their cause
An urgent appeal to the people of Bridlington and surrounding areas has been issued by Guide Dogs.
In addition to fundraising volunteers, Guide Dogs are looking for a branch coordinator, collection box coordinators and a branch treasurer.
Pippa Turner, community fundraising manager for West and South Yorkshire, said: “We rely heavily on volunteers to help improve the lives of people with sight loss, and we’re calling out to the people of Bridlington and surrounding areas to consider giving a little bit of time to support us.
“Volunteering is a two-way street, so in return for your time you will get a dedicated Guide Dogs volunteer manager who will help you settle in and support you during your time with us.
Most Popular
“You won’t regret it and you’ll meet lots of amazing people – other volunteers, service users and guide dog owners.”
For more information and to apply, visit : https://tinyurl.com/4npzttxj or email [email protected]