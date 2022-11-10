In addition to fundraising volunteers, Guide Dogs are looking for a branch coordinator, collection box coordinators and a branch treasurer.

Pippa Turner, community fundraising manager for West and South Yorkshire, said: “We rely heavily on volunteers to help improve the lives of people with sight loss, and we’re calling out to the people of Bridlington and surrounding areas to consider giving a little bit of time to support us.

“Volunteering is a two-way street, so in return for your time you will get a dedicated Guide Dogs volunteer manager who will help you settle in and support you during your time with us.

UK based charity Guide Dogs helps those with sight loss to step out into the world with confidence.

“You won’t regret it and you’ll meet lots of amazing people – other volunteers, service users and guide dog owners.”