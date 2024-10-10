Guilt-free way of getting rid of unwanted gifts and household items
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The initiative is being launched to help raise funds for the charity so they can help more people in the area.
Sarah Thornton, co-founder of Futureworks NY, said: “Many of us have items around which we’ve either received as gifts, or perhaps it was an impulse buy, and they remain unused. “Gift It is a ‘win win’ as it allows brand new, quality items to be donated which in turn will help others in the Scarborough area. “We will be incorporating them into our big Gift It festive Christmas event at Scarborough Sparkle 29th November - 1st December which takes place at the Open Air Theatre. This annual Christmas event kicks off the festive season in Scarborough and is a great place to work your way down the Christmas shopping list.
“We welcome unwanted homewares, perfume, gifts, games, bottles, and vouchers which can be dropped off at two donation locations in Scarborough: Furniture Works at 39, St Thomas Street Scarborough, Monday to Saturday 10am - 4pm or at our office/workshop 40, Victoria Road, Scarborough, Monday to Friday 8:30am - 4pm.”
Futureworks provides support and guidance to vulnerable and disengaged individuals; young people aged 15+, providing holistic support as well as opportunities to develop experience, life skills and accredited qualifications.
The team works with economically inactive adults with the aim of moving them closer to employment, increasing social skills and reducing feelings of isolation for our local community in Scarborough.
Michelle Padron-Kitching, co-founder of Futureworks, said: “We strive to encourage all ages to reach their potential through engagement, motivation, and support via alternative learning structures. The Gift It campaign will help raise funds so we can help more people to fulfil their goals.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.