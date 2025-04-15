Hackness Grange near Scarborough among winners in Hitched Wedding Awards 2025

Hackness Grange is among the North Yorkshire winners in this year’s Hitched Wedding Awards, which highlight the highest rated and reviewed wedding vendors across the UK.

Almost 27,000 wedding businesses took part in the awards this year, where the opinions of the couples who used the various Hitched platforms to plan their weddings in 2024 were assessed and compiled.

Hackness Grange was among the 14 wedding venue winners from North Yorkshire. which also featured Danby Castle Barn and Egton Manor near Whitby.

This what Hitched said.

Hackness Grange

A Georgian Manor nestled in the North York Moors National Park and all set to help plan your wedding (and you get exclusive use on the day!)

Hackness Grange offers the ideal setting for your wedding - we love weddings and we do them well!

Scarborough also boasted winners in other categories.

J Photography was among the eight North Yorkshire winners in the wedding photographer section, while the wedding music and DJs category saw Chris’s Big Bang Wedding & Events DJ in among the winners there.

Hitched said that the biggest chunk of wedding budget spend in 2024 went toward the venue, according to the latest National Wedding Survey, with couples spending an average of £8,800 on their chosen location, up from £7,600 following the pandemic.

Wedding venues received the most awards, with 367 venues taking a Wedding Award win across the UK.

Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk, said: “The Hitched Wedding Awards are a true celebration of excellence in the wedding industry, shining a spotlight on the vendors who make dream weddings a reality.

“These awards are based entirely on feedback from real couples, which makes them all the more special – winning one is a testament to outstanding service, dedication, and expertise.

"With almost 1,500 winners this year, it's inspiring to see so many incredible businesses recognised for going above and beyond to create unforgettable wedding experiences.”

The National Wedding Survey was based on data from 3,015 couples married in 2024.

Visit https://www.hitched.co.uk/wedding-awards for the full list.