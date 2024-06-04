Hairy Bob reading event to take place in Scarborough
The Hairy Bob reading event and educational litter pick, organised by Keep Scarborough Tidy and Cavca, will introduce youngsters to one of Scarborough’s best known tales.
The free activity will take place on three occasions, Wednesday June 12, Thursday July 18 and Wednesday August 21 from 10.30am-12pm.
Youngsters are invited to don their best pirate costumes (optional) and meet at Scarborough Castle for story time and free drinks.
They will then walk down the hill to Hairy Bob’s Cave to see the man himself.
Each child who takes part will receive a free pirate-themed goody bag.
Participants are then invited to bring a picnic to enjoy together at the end of the event.
To register for the event email [email protected] – more details are available from the same email.
