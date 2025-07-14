Halifax man charged following police pursuit in Scarborough
At 11pm on Friday July 11, officers received reports from the public with concern for the welfare of a woman in the passenger seat of car in Scarborough.
Roads Policing Officers sighted the vehicle on Seamer Road travelling at high speed and commenced a pursuit.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop.
They followed the vehicle, at speeds in excess of 100mph along the A64 to Staxton and along the A1039 through Flixton before it lost control and overturned into a field just before Muston.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, holding no insurance and obstructing police.
He was later charged with the offences and was remanded in custody, due to appear at York Magistrates' Court today (July 14).
The woman passenger was uninjured and safeguarding measures were put in place.
The driver was taken to hospital for checks and later released.
