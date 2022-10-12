Hallé Orchestra set to entertain youngsters at two Bridlington venues over the half term

Hallé Story Time, a new project for young families, will be at Bridlington Spa on Wednesday, October 26 at 11am and noon, and Bridlington North Library on the same date at 3pm and 4pm. Photo: Bill Lam

Hallé Story Time, a new project for young families, will be at Bridlington Spa on Wednesday, October 26 at 11am and noon, and Bridlington North Library on the same date at 3pm and 4pm.

A spokesman for the events said: “Have you ever wondered what happened to Goldilocks after she had run away from the three bears or whether Jack ever decided to climb up the beanstalk again?

“Using music and participation and involving a string trio from the Hallé and a storyteller, Hallé Story Time aims to tell you just that!

“The session is aimed at children under the age of 7 and lasts around 35 minutes.

“Come and listen to a trio of Hallé musicians and a narrator tell the stories of ‘The Hallé Bears’ and ‘The Further Adventures of Jack and the Beanstalk’ and don’t forget to bring your teddy!”