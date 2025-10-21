Halloween costume swap shop opens at Scarborough library

Milly and Martin at the donation point

A creative initiative by North Yorkshire Council aims to give a new lease of life to preloved Halloween costumes.

Residents across North Yorkshire have been donating unwanted children’s Halloween costumes and accessories this spooky season in a bid to reduce waste.

They have now been quality checked and distributed amongst Northallerton, Scarborough, Selby, and Ripon libraries.

People are now invited to visit the swap shops during library opening hours until October 31 to collect a costume for free in time for trick-or-treating.

Executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Richard Foster, said: “At Halloween, many households buy costumes for their children who soon grow out of them or want a new look the following year.

“The initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to encourage sustainable living and reduce single-use waste during the spooky season.

“By giving pre-loved costumes a second life, we hope to inspire families to embrace an eco-friendlier Halloween while also saving money and building community spirit.”

Parent Hannah Gilbert said: “It is a fantastic idea and a great way to declutter, save money on buying more costumes, and helps to protect the environment.”

For more information, visit a participating library or contact our waste prevention and recycling team by emailing [email protected]