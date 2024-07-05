Harrogate's Mayor of York and North Yorkshire who scored his own shock win reacts to General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Harrogate-born Mayor of York and North Yorkshire has reacted to the Labour landslide saying Sir Keir Starmer’s incoming government must work closely with mayors, who can “deliver on the ground and drive the transformation that the country deserves”.

Born and bred in Harrogate and a former pupil of Rossett School, David Skaith was full of praise for the Labour leader but, then, he knows a thing or two about winning a big election himself.

Having achieved a shock triumph over the Tories in North Yorkshire in the mayoral election in May, Mr Skaith said he now wanted to see a change in the way that Government deals with York and North Yorkshire.

"Congratulations to Keir Starmer and the Labour Party,” said Mr Skaith.

Harrogate-born David Skaith, Mayor for York and North Yorkshire, has reacted to the Labour landslide saying Sir Keir Starmer’s incoming government must work closely with mayors. (Picture contributed)

"It’s about time this country saw a change in Government. It’s time for change.

"For the Labour Government to achieve real change, they must work closely with mayors, who can deliver on the ground and drive the transformation that the country deserves.

"It’s also time to change the way that Government see York and North Yorkshire.

"We have a powerful role to play in supporting UK Government to achieve their aims for UK growth.

"I will be a champion for York and North Yorkshire and our potential for leadership.”

Mr Skaith, who was a small independent business owner in York before his seismic win, outlined the main issues that he felt needed to be tackled in York and North Yorkshire.

Green growth

For the UK to achieve net zero, places like York and North Yorkshire need to reach further to become carbon negative.

We have the plans, the capability and the ambition to achieve this.

In York and North Yorkshire we have a unique proposition.

Our innovation assets, our natural capital, strong support from industry and an ambitious business base all combine to offer substantial potential to deliver green growth.

Our strengths also position York and North Yorkshire to create solutions for some of the world’s biggest challenges, of food insecurity and sustainable energy generation.

I will be positioning York and North Yorkshire as a powerful test bed from which resilience on nationally significant issues can be borne.

By driving green growth, we can create wealth and tackle inequality in our rural and coastal communities.

More affordable housing

A safe and affordable home is the foundation on which opportunity builds.

The housing crisis in York and North Yorkshire is one of my biggest priorities.

I will work to ensure that in meeting our own significant need for affordable homes, we make a significant contribution to national housing targets.

Economic growth

It’s time to shift the dial for rural economies and position York and North Yorkshire alongside our more industrial neighbours.