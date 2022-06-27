Veteran broadcaster Harry Gration, overlooking his favourite town of Scarborough, has died suddenly aged 71.

His death was announced by former BBC Look North co-anchor Amy Garcia, who broke down in tears as she delivered the news on Friday evening.

Sir Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, said: “It was such a shock to hear of Harry Gration's sudden death. I knew him very well not only from regularly being interviewed by him on Look North but also from his many visits to Scarborough, which he loved so much.

"He must have been one of the most recognised and loved figures in Yorkshire. He will be sorely missed by us all. My thoughts are with Harry's family at this sad time."

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry told The Scarborough News that the seaside town was "without a doubt my favourite place in this amazing county".

Harry was a great friend of Scarborough and played a huge part in compèring the town's Festive Spectacular Charity Carol Concert at the Spa and Scarborough Business Awards.

Nigel Wood, organiser of the Festive Spectacular and friend of Harry's for 20 years, said: "He was an adopted Scarborian without a shadow of a doubt; he loved the town. One of his favourite places was walking along the beach. He is a Yorkshire legend.

"With Harry, there was no hierarchy, he was just a down-to-earth and humble man, who loved his family. He was one of life's good guys.

"He's been so supportive of the Festive Spectacular through the years, he always said it was the start of his Christmas time, he just jelled with it.

"I will miss him as a friend and the concert will miss him. My thoughts are with Helen and the boys, and Harry's legacy will live on in many, many people."

Harry joined the BBC in 1978 and began presenting Look North four years later. He stepped down in October 2020, the day before his 70th birthday.

The much-loved personality was a familiar face for millions across Yorkshire following his near-four decade stint on the news programme.

Harry told The Scarborough News in February 2018: "Ah, Scarborough. Without a doubt my favourite place in this amazing county. That experience is borne out of more than 60 years of visits, holidays and work!"

"Scarborough's appeal to me is never-ending," he added.

Aside from broadcasting, Harry had been President of the Scarborough Cricket Festival, President of Scarborough Cricket Club 2006-07, deputy lieutenant of North Yorkshire and was involved with numerous charities

In a statement, Scarborough Cricket Club said: "It is with great sadness that we note the sudden death of former Scarborough President Harry Gration.

"Harry was a huge supporter of North Marine Road, the cricket festival and all it represented that was valued in the game.

"He will be sorely missed. Our sincere condolences to his wife Helen and all his family."

In a tweet from Harry's Twitter account, his wife Helen wrote: "The boys and I would like to thank everyone sincerely for the beautiful things here about Harry.