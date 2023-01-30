After sell-out shows during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and taking home the Scottish Award for Best Comedy Show, the Spontaneous Players will head to Whitby during the Easter Holidays.

The smash hit is an entirely improvised wizarding comedy play, based on an audience suggestion of a fanfiction title.

Hilarity ensues as an entirely new Potter adventure is magically improvised on the spot - with live musical accompaniment!

As well as the evening show, the Spontaneous Players have added a matinee show, especially for younger witches and wizards in Whitby with a love for theatre and all things comedy.

Previous titles include Neville Wears Prada, The Chamber of Commerce, Rise of the Planet of the Snapes & Harry Potter and the Struggle for a Decent Mortgage in This Economy.

Members of the public are encouraged to grab your wands, don your house robes and apparate yourselves to the box office to get their tickets.

Tickets for Spontaneous Potter: The Unofficial Improvised Parody and all events are on sale now and are available from www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by emailing [email protected] to request a call back.

Before that is on, cinema-goers can catch Empire of Light at Whitby Pavilion from February 4 to 8.

Starring Olivia Colman, Michael Ward, Toby Jones and Colin Firth, romance develops in a beautiful old cinema on the south coast of England in the 1980s.