Jason is currently missing from his home in Hunmanby

Officers are becoming very concerned for his welfare.

Jason is described as white, 5’5" in height and slim. He is believed to be wearing a blue and black off-road motocross type jacket and riding a black mountain bike.

Jason has links to Filey, Scarborough and Bridlington.

Have you seen Jason?

Anyone who has seen him since Wednesday evening or knows where he is now, is asked to please get in touch.

Call 101 with any information or 999 if you have an immediate sighting.