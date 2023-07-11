Up to 100 jobs will be created at its four holiday parks in Yorkshire – Blue Dolphin, Primrose Valley and Reighton Sands in Filey, as well as Thornwick Bay in Flamborough – providing a boost to the local economy.

Haven is calling on jobseekers to apply for various positions from full to part-time roles, evening and weekend working hours and multi-functional positions across various departments, including food and beverages, housekeeping, and leisure and activities.

All roles will be offered on a seasonal basis, with a particular focus on attracting either students in current or post-education as well as individuals looking for part-time summer employment.

Up to 100 of the new roles will be based at Haven's four holiday parks on the Yorkshire coast

Nola Ferguson, head of talent acquisition, said: “At Haven, our guests are at the heart of everything we do, and we are looking for jobseekers of all ages and backgrounds with a passion for delivering excellent service to ensure that our guests have the best possible holiday experience.

"With the UK staycation market booming, we have over 1,500 fantastic roles available at our parks, whether candidates are seeking a terrific opportunity to grow their career in hospitality or an age-friendly employer that embraces the benefits that age-diversity brings to our family centric holiday parks.

"To ensure that new hires get the support and guidance they need, we have a comprehensive training programme in place for every role.”

