Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School near Whitby celebrates successful community event to help with Cost of Living crisis

And what a success it was!

Prior to the event, children from Hawsker cum Stainsacre C of E School wrote hand-made letters and delivered them to each house in Stainsacre and Hawsker, inviting every resident along, as well as advertising the event on social media.

The schools received such lovely reviews on this, resulting in a number of donations being sent to school praising the children on their handwriting, or sending their apologies that they would be unable to attend but wanting to donate towards the cause.

Hawsker cum Stainsacre youngsters advertising the school's community Easter bingo.

The atmosphere on the day of the Community Coffee Event at Hawsker Village Hall was “phenomenal”, with such fantastic feedback received from both parents, teachers and members of the community.

The cakes went down a storm, the tombola had a constant queue of eager winners and Hawsker Village Hall was filled with the sound of chatter, laughter and a lovely buzz around the place.

The aim of the event was to bring the community together, to tackle isolation which has been so evident since COVID, while trying to integrate the family-orientated school back into the centre of the community, with any money made to go towards the cost of school trips and to help support parents during the cost of living crisis.

The Community Coffee Event raised more than £630 – the school hailed this as “an astronomical effort” and thanked everyone for their support.

Now they’re doing it again, with an Easter bingo at Hawsker Village Hall, on Wednesday March 29.

Doors will open at 5.30pm, with eyes down at 6pm.

There will be refreshments served during the interval, with lots of Easter goodies to be won as prizes.