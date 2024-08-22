Headlands School in Bridlington is 'delighted' with this year's GCSE results
A spokesperson for Headlands School has said: “Students have achieved over 100 more grade 9-4’s this year, in comparison to 2023 and over 150 grade 5’s.
“Outstanding student successes were secured by many students but of particular note are Shivam Patil, Sam Pannell, Orla Hird and Gabriel Rozowicz who are the school’s “top” performing students.
“Today, we would also like to recognise the results of two Headlands School students who we are proud to have within our school community - Diar and Yasser.
"Their families arrived in the UK as refugees and for Diar, English is his 4th language. Despite all the personal challenges they have faced in their short lifetimes they have both worked incredibly hard and as a result secured an amazing set of GCSE results.
“Both are returning to our sixth form to study A’ Levels and we will look forward to sharing the next stage of their educational journey as Diar intends to become a Barrister and Yasser a Civil Engineer.
“We are delighted with the Class of 2024’s results. Good luck to everyone in their “next steps” and we look forward to welcoming students back to our successful sixth form.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.