Headlands School in Bridlington is 'delighted' with this year's GCSE results

Students at Headlands School in Bridlington have achieved over 100 more grade 9-4’s this year, in comparison to 2023, and over 150 grade 5’s.

Headlands School in Bridlington are celebrating today (August 22) as their students secure amazing GCSE results.

A spokesperson for Headlands School has said: “Students have achieved over 100 more grade 9-4’s this year, in comparison to 2023 and over 150 grade 5’s.

“Outstanding student successes were secured by many students but of particular note are Shivam Patil, Sam Pannell, Orla Hird and Gabriel Rozowicz who are the school’s “top” performing students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Today, we would also like to recognise the results of two Headlands School students who we are proud to have within our school community - Diar and Yasser.

Headlands School students celebrating results day!

"Their families arrived in the UK as refugees and for Diar, English is his 4th language. Despite all the personal challenges they have faced in their short lifetimes they have both worked incredibly hard and as a result secured an amazing set of GCSE results.

“Both are returning to our sixth form to study A’ Levels and we will look forward to sharing the next stage of their educational journey as Diar intends to become a Barrister and Yasser a Civil Engineer.

“We are delighted with the Class of 2024’s results. Good luck to everyone in their “next steps” and we look forward to welcoming students back to our successful sixth form.”