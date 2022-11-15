Health specialists in North Yorkshire pledge to ensure residents live independently

Occupational commitment: North Yorkshire’s occupational therapists held an ‘OTea’ event this week to celebrate their work and are seen here cutting a cake.

As the county’s existing eight local authorities merge into the new North Yorkshire Council in April 2023, it is hoped new opportunities will emerge for liaising closer with housing services and the NHS to help with adapting homes and providing equipment, as well as other practical support for people to live as independently as possible.

North Yorkshire County Council has a team of 60 occupational therapists who work across the county to help ensure those who need assistance to live safely in their own homes get the support needed.

The team has used the national Occupational Therapy Week, which runs until Sunday (November 13), to make personal commitments to improving the way the service operates, as well as cataloguing tips that people can use to support them in their everyday lives.

These range from using simple techniques to help move legs when getting in and out of bed, to making food and drink preparation easier in the kitchen and to help with vehicle access.

Details can be found online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/occupational-therapy

This year’s Occupational Therapy Week has focused on the importance of collaboration in North Yorkshire, to help ensure all those involved in assisting people with care and support needs work towards the best outcomes.

The county council’s executive lead for health and adult services, Cllr Michael Harrison, said: “The work done by occupational therapists in North Yorkshire is vital, helping people maintain the independent lifestyles they want to enjoy.

“This has the added effect of taking pressure away from the care system and it is encouraging to know our therapists are constantly looking for new and better ways to work."

“The fact therapists, and others within health and adult services at the council, have been willing to make both personal and professional pledges to help do their jobs to maximum effect speaks volumes of their commitment and we should all be proud of the efforts they make.”