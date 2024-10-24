Heart the Art: Filey woman creates unique artwork using recycled materials

Helen Randle makes incredible creations from reclaimed materialsHelen Randle makes incredible creations from reclaimed materials
A Filey woman who produces incredible artwork using reclaimed materials has shared details of the inspiration behind her amazing creations.

Helen Randle, 50, has been making unusual works of art all of her life, but a change of direction five years ago saw her creative approach change.

Helen, who works for Bosomworth Glass in Filey, said: “I work for a home improvement company during the week, and one day I noticed beautiful old timber windows were going to landfill.

"So, I stopped painting on canvases and started painting on windows instead!”

Helen, who has a passion for the natural world and all things Alice in Wonderland, now works with non-profit organisation Ryedale Remakes to help give a new lease of life to old furniture.

She said: “I do sell some of my personal items at Ryedale Remakes, but the majority are donated items of furniture and glassware that I take home, paint, and then put back on sale in the shop.”

Among those items are an eye-catching set of Alice in Wonderland chairs.

Helen said: “They were horrible dark wood chairs, but they were comfortable and sturdy, and it was a shame to throw them away.

“I’d be willing to take a commission for a table to go with them if anyone was interested – I’d love to do it, but I’m trying not to get my hopes up!”

Helen’s designs range from alcohol bottles and paintings of her favourite cars like Cadillacs and Mustangs to decorated guitars and, of course, beautifully decorated windows.

Helen, who primarily concentrates on individual commissions, said: “The more people hear about what you can do with recycling, the better.

"You can take an old item and change it up, and bring something with a ‘wow’ factor into people’s homes.”

To find out more about Helen’s art and to see her latest creations visit her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hearttheart.

Artist Helen Randle with her Alice in Wonderland themed chairs

1. Heart the Art

Artist Helen Randle with her Alice in Wonderland themed chairs Photo: Richard Ponter

A glass window with Alice in Wonderland art

2. Heart the Art

A glass window with Alice in Wonderland art Photo: Richard Ponter

Helen Randle creates her stunning piece on a variety of items

3. Heart the Art

Helen Randle creates her stunning piece on a variety of items Photo: Richard Ponter

The Alice in Wonderland themed chairs

4. Heart the Art

The Alice in Wonderland themed chairs Photo: Richard Ponter

