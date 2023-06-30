News you can trust since 1882
Heartbreak as seagull killed in Scarborough's Morrisons car park just days before eggs hatch

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary has expressed its dismay after a mother seagull had its neck broken in Morrisons car park.
By Louise Perrin
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST

Staff at the store had been protecting the nest, which had been built at the base of a tree, with barriers and feeding the gull over the last two weeks.

They had gained her trust and were monitoring her closely.

A post of Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary’s Facebook page earlier today (June 30) read: “We are absolutely heartbroken and so angry to inform you all about this nest.

Staff at Scarborough Morrisons had erected barriers to protect the nestStaff at Scarborough Morrisons had erected barriers to protect the nest
Staff at Scarborough Morrisons had erected barriers to protect the nest
"Sometime between the hours of 8pm and 6am, somebody went into this quiet area of car park, killed the mother gull by breaking her neck and stole her 2 eggs.

"Her mate is there alone without his family.

"It was thought that the eggs were due to hatch any day now.

“The ladies in the station are particularly very upset after the discovery.

“CCTV is being checked as there shouldn't be anybody going into this area of car park out of opening hours.

“Birds nests, their eggs and young are fully protected by law.

“If anybody has any information, please report it to the police on 101 so the local wildlife officer can follow up.”

