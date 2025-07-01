Hectic month for Staithes Coastguards with 'way over the average' number of June call-outs

A hectic month for Staithes Coastguard team saw them called out 27 times – 12 more than they had in June last year.

The number is way over the average for the time of year and now brings the year’s total so far to 85.

The month got off to an unusual start when a team member came across a road traffic collision round the corner from coastguard station, so the team assisted with casualty care.

The month ended with three incidents on June 30 with the team closing down just before midnight, while July got off to a quick start with another incident just 30 minutes later.

Staithes Coastguard team.

Incidents over the course of June have included:

- people in difficulty in the water

- a rope rescue

- numerous searches for lost and missing people

- broken down vessels

- medical incidents

- people cut off by the tide

- paddle boarders in difficulty

As well as attending the 27 incidents, the team attended regular Tuesday night practice sessions, one of which included a full rope rescue exercise observed by a full-time officer.

Another session was a bit more relaxed, and a lot of fun – rounders on Skinningrove beach.

This enjoyable night gave team members a chance to socialise in a more relaxed environment.

Rescue officers also attended a local child minders’ and enjoyed teaching the young children about the dangers on the coast.

One team member visited Cleveland Police alongside a full-time officer to give a Capability and Awareness presentation to Police Control room staff – an excellent day where both the Police and Coastguard gained knowledge of each other’s capabilities and operational skills.

The Coastguard even made a dash to an incident during their lunch break!

Staithes Coastguard said: “A big thank you to the Coastguard Rescue Officers who have given up many hours recently to help those in need.

“Your dedication, commitment and professionalism is greatly appreciated.”

Over the month, Staithes Coastguard has worked with Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team, Whitby Coastguard, Cleveland Police, Staithes & Runswick RNLI, RNLI Redcar, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust.